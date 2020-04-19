OneWeb Prepares to Launch Network Satellites

The highly funded project OneWeb, which aims to create a network of microsatellites to provide telecommunications from within space, is finally making arrangements for the first of a sequence of regular monthly releases during 2020 and beyond.

The company based in London and established in 2012 is a leading provider of fiber-like fast internet from over 600 satellites, hence it is one of the companies competing to market low earth orbit (LEO). Although the infrastructure enables telecommunications and internet organizations to cover areas that might otherwise be difficult to reach, it also guarantees continuous coverage throughout natural disasters. It enables new technologies that are coming up to emerge.

Last February, OneWeb initiated six micro-satellites as it tried to gain “the first-mover advantage,” and laid the foundation of its first proper launch scheduled for December. The deadline later set by the company for the big day was now at the beginning of February.

On February 6, at 21.42 (GMT), OneWeb is launching 34 satellites into space from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, a joint project involving OneWeb and Airbus Defence and Space, to be regarded as one of the’ most massive residential rocket launch campaign in history.’ All satellite engaged in this process come from by OneWeb satellite manufacturing company, and proposals established to place 648 satellites in the space by 2021. Nevertheless, if a request goes to the U.S., that figure may increase significantly. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is coming out to be fruitful.

OneWeb already has given a clue of the types of services that its infrastructure allows In September, it announced that it would be targeting the Arctic area for its first business service. Once in service, OneWeb promises to provide 375Gbps of coverage for all regions lying over the 60th parallel north, a circumference 60 degrees latitude, north of the Equator, which includes North America, Europe, and Asia.

Such infrastructure is expensive to build, and that is why OneWeb in the last seven years has raised $3 billion from agencies large-scale as SoftBank, Qualcomm, Grupo Salinas, and the government of Rwanda.

While also working in this realm, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the fourth tranche of satellites into space after a batch launched last year, May. SpaceX now boasts of about 240 Starlink satellites in orbit. Amazon is preparing a network of low-orbit spacecraft in other places, too, although it hasn’t announced its timeframe yet. Apple is disclosed to have a similar scheme, still at the early stages.

OneWeb said it expects its first demonstration to launch by end 2020, and full commercial operations to begin worldwide by 2021.