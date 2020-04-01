Operator Training Simulator Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global Operator Training Simulator market size was valued at USD 6,011.5 million in 2018 and is likely to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2025. The rising demand for competent process operators, coupled with corporate initiatives for workplace safety for employees often in hazardous sectors and occupations, such as construction, agriculture, and mining, is contributing to the growth of the Operator Training Simulator market.Moreover, a large share of baby boomers currently employed are getting closer to retirement and will need to be replaced by fitting, skilled resources. The consecutive rise in the need to train new workers for appropriate skills is expected to encourage the uptake of operator training simulator solution in the near future.

Moreover, advanced technologies such as virtual reality and cloud hosting are leading to the development of OTS solutions with enhanced effectiveness. The growing emphasis on providing virtual simulation training with environmental conditions similar to those of the actual plant or the cabin of an operator is driving the demand for such OTS solutions. Moreover, the growing need for effective, time-saving training systems at reasonable costs is likely to augment the demand for OTS solutions with improved effectiveness.

An OTS provides a platform for the simulation of complex or rarely-occurring situations where operators can train well before handling them in real-life scenarios without putting a workplace or other personnel at risk. Workplaces such as oil refineries involve the movement of heavy machinery deployed for various tasks and a variety of tasks that can be physically dangerous to handle. Moreover, improper training related to safety procedures for maintenance tasks, instrumentation, or process and automation equipment may lead to industrial accidents. For scenarios like these, OTS solutions prove to be the best choice for providing the required training needed to conduct operations efficiently.

Manufacturing organizations across the world are training their employees using innovative OTS solutions to ensure maximum safety of assets and improved output from a range of operations. OTS solutions are also being employed for operator training for new skills necessary to keep up with changes in the workplace. This is especially true for the process and manufacturing industries where the increased inclination toward automation is leading to massive infrastructural changes. As these industries spend increased funds on operator training activities, the demand for OTS platforms is also likely to significantly increase.

The market is likely to witness an increased demand for OTS solutions enhanced using the 3D technology and interaction devices such as head-mounted displays. However, on the contrary, compliance issues, issues concerning with the accuracy of the simulator in mimicking the actual environment/infrastructure or scope of operations at a workplace, and the undefined scope of unlikely scenarios could challenge market growth. For instance, an OTS model needs to comply with a manufacturing plants process equipment and its IC design needs to be in line with the training schedule. To overcome these challenges, companies are offering customized operator training simulator solutions based on plant design.

Component Insights of Operator Training Simulator Market

The software segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the rising demand for innovative operator training simulator solutions with improved features and the high cost of OTS software. Of the key types of OTS software solutions, the segment of process simulation software is likely to witness the highest demand over the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to witness a steady growth in the upcoming years owing to the need for advanced systems to deploy and operate advanced software for a simulator for operator training. The combination of operator training simulator hardware with software is widely sought across several industries and companies are investing in high-fidelity training software to leverage the quality of their training programs. For instance, a mimic control panel offers trainees a realistic representation of a power system control room environment for effective training and developing decision-making skills of trainees, thus making it an essential part of several OTS solutions. These factors are expected to continue to drive the demand for advanced OTS hardware.

Type Insights of Operator Training Simulator Market

Operator training simulator solutions for training console operators accounted for the lions share in the market in 2018. Console operators undergo mandatory training for experiencing real-time situations on training simulator solutions to be able to reduce errors and downtimes when running/operating the console of a plant. Additionally, the rise in demand for onsite labor in mining, oil refineries, and petrochemical plants is likely to contribute to the demand for operator training simulator solutions for training console operators.

Operator training simulator solutions for the field operator segment are likely to witness a steady rise in demand over the forecast period due to growing employment opportunities in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Besides, the increased focus on operator competency to ensure safe, consistent, and profit-driven process operations across several industries is likely to drive the demand for operator training simulator solutions for field operators. Field challenges such as extreme weather, irregular terrain, and high turnaround time necessitate that field operators are efficiently trained to face these situations physically as well as mentally.

End Use Insights

The aerospace & defense segment held a significant share in the operator training simulator market 2018 as OTS platforms offer a robust environment for training employees to face a variety of real-time conditions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud platform by aerospace vendors for training simulator solutions enables high efficiency, seamless collaboration, secured user access control, streamlined IT overheads, and flexibility in usage and pricing. As the aerospace sector witnesses a notable expansion of its industrial and commercial landscape, the demand for a skilled workforce is likely to rise as well.

The energy & power sector also accounted for a notable share in the market for operator training simulator in 2018. The demand for OTS platforms in the sector is likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of government initiatives globally aimed at improving the workplace safety of employees in industries facing hazardous environment and scenarios.

Regional Insights of Operator Training Simulator Market

The North American regional OTS market accounted for a dominant share in the operator training simulator market in 2018. This can be attributed to the rise in adoption of automation, innovations, and technological advancements in the industrial domain in the region. Moreover, the use of effective training programs to train employees on the latest technologies is likely to contribute to increased demand for effective OTS solutions in the near future in the region. The rising awareness about workplace safety and the need for teaching new skills to current employees are some of the major trends instrumental in driving the growth of the regional operator training simulator market.

The Asia Pacific regional market for operator training simulator is anticipated to gain significant traction over the forecast period owing to the extensive use of OTS software in the thriving manufacturing and process industries and the rising adoption of automation across several industries. The steady expansion of the aviation industry and the rising adoption of aircraft simulator solutions are also positively influencing the growth of the regional market. The presence of several leading players and strategic mergers and acquisitions are also working well for the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Operator Training Simulator Market

Key players operating in the OTS market include Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, AVEVA Group plc, Andritz, Aspen Technology, Inc., Mynah Technologies LLC, and CORYS. These companies are targeting their existing customer base to promote the adoption of operator training simulator solutions. Owing to the high growth potential of the OTS market, several players have started providing services for operator training simulator solutions to capitalize on market opportunities.

The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The high competition associated with this fragmented marketplace is compelling companies to focus on product innovation and technological advancements in their offerings. In April 2018, Honeywell International Inc. launched a cloud-based simulator solution that combines virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to train industrial workers.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Operator Training Simulator market report based on component, operator type, end use, and region.

