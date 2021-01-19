Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2022

This report presents the worldwide Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market:

segmented as follows:

Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, by product

Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, by region

This report covers the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also offers global company share analysis for 2014.

By product, the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market is segmented into ophthalmoscope, optical coherence tomography, refractor, tonometer, perimeter, corneal topography system, slit lamp, fundus camera and retinal ultrasound imaging system. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) product segment accounts for majority of the market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. The OCT segment is followed by the perimeter segment.

The ophthalmoscope product segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. The fundus camera segment is expected to expand at a lower CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. Over the past few years, vast technology advancements have taken place in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market. Besides, companies are now manufacturing hand held retinal ultrasound imaging equipment with a view to increase their sales. Major players in the market are manufacturing ophthalmic diagnostic equipment with multiple applications. Incorporation of one equipment in another is a strategy followed by various companies presently, in order to improve their product functionality.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market mainly due to availability of sufficient funds to pursue the concerned research work and increasing investment in R&D activities by various ophthalmology diagnostic device companies in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a significant pace mainly due to large population base and increasing awareness about the need for early detection of refractive errors amongst physicians. In terms of value, North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market during the forecast period, followed by the Western Europe and APAC region. Market in the MEA is still untapped; thus, companies have substantial growth opportunities in this region. High price of products and availability of advanced technology is an issue in certain regions. Dearth of ophthalmologists and lack of associations capable of understanding the needs of the ophthalmologists are among the major factors restraining growth of the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently.

Key market players covered in this report are TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, Ellex, Quantel Medical Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc. and Kowa Company Ltd. Major players in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through strategic acquisitions and mergers, and operational expansion.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Fundus camera Ophthalmoscope Refractors Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Corneal topography System Slit lamp Tonometer Perimeter Retinal Ultrasound Imaging System



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Influence of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market.

– Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Production 2014-2025

2.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market

2.4 Key Trends for Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

