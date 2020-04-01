The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market

The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size was valued at USD 456.4 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2026. Growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases such as diabetic retinopathy & cataract and frequent launch of products are among the factors driving the market growth.

Ocular ultrasound continues to be an integral diagnostic tool in ophthalmology as it has significant applications including visualization of posterior eye segment in dense cataract or vitreous hemorrhage conditions. Common usage of ophthalmic ultrasound devices includes measuring the focal length to determine the power of corrective lens, visualizing lens dislocation, detecting choroidal melanoma & retinal detachments, and diagnosing other ophthalmic disorders.

Growing incidence of lifestyle & age-related ophthalmic conditions and increasing number of specialty eye care clinics in developing regions are among the factors expected to boost market demand over the forecast period. As per WHO, the number of people suffering from diabetes has increased to 422 million in 2014 from 108 million in 1980. Diabetic retinopathy is observed in one out of three patients and is one of the major causes of blindness.

According to the National Eye Institute, the number of people suffering from cataract in the U.S. is expected to reach about 40 million in 2030. Surgery, the only effective treatment for cataract, is performed only after ocular ultrasound imaging to determine the power of corrective lens. Imaging is also done postsurgery to ensure that lens is perfectly placed, signifying the potential of ophthalmic ultrasound devices.

Rise in number of initiatives to improve access to cataract treatment in rural areas of developed as well as developing regions is expected to increase the demand for ophthalmic ultrasound systems.For instance, National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) is one of the initiatives focused on providing eye care services for the underserved patient pool, strengthening of human resources in the field of ophthalmology, and development of sustainable infrastructure.

Product Insights of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market

The ocular ultrasound devices market is segmented based on product type into A-scan, B-scan, combined, pachymeter, and ultrasound biomicroscope. The A-scan segment held the largest share in 2018. High usage of A-scan devices for preoperative visualization of detached retina in conditions such as vitreous hemorrhage, periorbital trauma, or lens opacification is one of the major factors driving growth. A-scans have significant benefits in cataract surgeries. The segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth in the coming years.

Combination devices segment is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period. Improving reach of these compact, affordable, lightweight, and multifunctional devices is expected to fuel segment growth. Increasing number of local manufacturers in developing countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, is expected to have a significant high impact on segment growth in the global market. Local manufacturers provide advanced products at competitive prices on a global platform. This is expected to result in various strategic initiatives by major players to retain their market position.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the global ophthalmic ultrasound device market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmic clinics. Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. Favorable government policies for development of eye care facilities in different geographies is one of the major factors that can be attributable to this share. Significant patient pool, availability of advance technology, and favorable government programs are the factors driving segment growth.

Growing number of ophthalmologists in developing countries is expected to have a significant impact on growth, with resultant increase in number of ophthalmic clinics. Increase in ease of doing business and favorable government initiatives in countries such as India, Netherlands, Thailand, Philippines, and China are expected to fuel segment growth during the forecast period.

Mobility Insights

Based on mobility, global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into portable/handheld and standalone devices. Standalone devices held the largest share in 2018, owing to factors such as easy availability, affordability, and easy handling. The popularity of standalone devices is expected to decline over the forecast period with introduction of advanced, accurate handheld systems.

Space constrains in ophthalmologist clinics, ongoing introduction of portable ocular ultrasound devices with advance features at affordable pricing, and improving standard of healthcare around the globe are expected to aid growth of this segment. With high demand for portable devices, major players are offering exchange offers on standalone devices, boosting segment growth. As a result, this segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market

North America dominated theophthalmic ultrasound devices market owing to high demand for technologically advanced medical instruments, such as A-scan, B-scan, & combined devices, largely due to increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region. In addition, presence of a large number of global players and suppliers also can be attributed to the largest share.

Europe accounted for the second largest share in the market in 2018. Presences of a large number of ophthalmology societies such as European Society of Ophthalmology (ESC) and European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons with an objective of promoting the study and practice of modern ophthalmology is one of the major drivers. ESC, as a part of their yearly activities, will be conducting an event for ophthalmic imaging from theory to current practice congress in Oct 2019 at Paris, aiding segment growth.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to high unmet needs and developing healthcare infrastructure, especially in India and China. Furthermore, presence of local manufacturers & suppliers and rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders are expected to aid growth of the region.

Market Share Insights of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market

Some of the leading players are Halma plc; NIDEK CO. LTD.; Quantel Medical; Optos: Escalon Medical Corp; Appasamy Associates; MicroMedical Devices; DGH Technology; Ellex; and Carl Zeiss Meditec. These players are focusing on various growth strategies such as frequent product launches, innovations in existing products, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in March 2019, Quantel Medical received U.S.FDA approval for its product ABSolu that provides A/B/S/UBM ultrasound technology with exceptional image quality in one device.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market report on the basis of product, end use, mobility, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, ˜000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

A-Scan

B-Scan

Combined

Pachymeter

Ultrasound biomicroscope

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospital

Ambulatory research centers

Ophthalmic clinic

Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Standalone

Portable/ Handheld

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580