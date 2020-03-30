Optical Fiber Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Growing IT & Telecom Industry Application will escalate the Optical Fiber Market at a CAGR of 12.8%

Latest market study on “Optical Fiber Market to 2027 by Type (Step Indexed Optical Fiber and Graded Indexed Optical Fiber); Mode (Single Mode and Multi-Mode); Composition (Glass & Plastic); End-User (Broadcast, Telecommunication & IT, Industrial, Medical, Defense and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Optical Fiber market is estimated to reach US$ 36.99 billion by 2027 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000234/

The global Optical fiber market for the composition is fragmented into glass and plastic. The segmentation is based upon the material used to manufacture these optical fibers. Very thin strands of plastic or glass fiber are used for transmitting light signals, which travels to the center of the fiber optic. This center of the fiber optic is surrounded by the cladding. The cladding is an optical material that traps in the center, with help of “total internal reflection” technique. A primary buffer coating protects the fiber from moisture or other damage.

As the amount and speed of transfer of data over the copper wire cables seemed to be very limited and incapable of serving the ever increasing data transmission demands, there has been a need for replacing these cables with better suited alternatives that remain cost effective as well as performance effective. Up-gradation from legacy network infrastructure to advanced network infrastructure for smoothly accessing such high-bandwidth content is thus anticipated to boost the demands of optical fiber cables across the globe.

There has been constant development in optical fiber industry. Recently, Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks and Nokia Bell Labs achieve 65 Terabit-per-second transmission record for transoceanic cable systems. Furthermore, OFS also developed a technology platform to produce high quality twisted multicore optical fiber with continuous Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBGs) to meet critical 3D shape sensing specifications such as: twist rate, coating concentricity, grating reflectivity, and grating spacing.

Some of the leading Optical fiber market players are Corning Inc., Prysmian SpA, Fujikura Limited, Yangtze Optical Fiber, and Cable Co. Ltd. & Sterlite Technologies Limited, among others.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000234/

The report segments the global optical fiber market as follows:

Global Optical Fiber Market – By Type

Step Indexed Optical Fiber

Graded Indexed Optical Fiber

Global Optical Fiber Market – By Mode

Single Mode

Multi-mode

Global Optical Fiber Market – By Composition

Glass

Plastic

Global Optical Fiber Market – By End-user

IT & Telecom

Defence

Industrial

Medical

Others (R&D, Automobiles, Infrastructural health monitoring, Oil & Gas)

Global Optical Fiber Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Spain

U.K

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

South Korea

Hong Kong

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kenya

Israel

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of SAM

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]