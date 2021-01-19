Optical Satellite Communication Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global optical satellite communication market. Key players profiled in the optical satellite communication market include Analytical Space Inc., ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., BridgeSat Inc., HisdesatServiciosEstrategicos S.A., Maxar Technologies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SITAEL S.p.A, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Mynaric AG, and Laser Light Communications Inc.
The global optical satellite communication market is segmented as below:
Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, by Component
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Modulator
- Demodulator
- Others
Global Optical Satellite Communication Market, by Application
- Backhaul
- Surveillance and Security
- Tracking and Monitoring
- Earth Observation
- Enterprise Connectivity
- Last Mile Access
- Research and Space Exploration
- Telecommunication
- Others
Global Optical Satellite Communication Industry Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
