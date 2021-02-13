Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market Research Reports, Business Risk Analysis 2019 With Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and others.
Global Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market By ProductDental Restoration Products, (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Bridges), Dental Restoration Materials, (Indirect Restorative Materials, Dental Biomaterials, Direct Restorative Materials), Orthodontics ,Periodontics , Infection Control , Endodontics , Whitening Products, Finishing & Polishing Products), Other Dental Consumables), Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores Market, Dental Dispensaries Market, Retail Pharmacies Market, Online Distribution Market), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global oral care products & other dental consumables market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of 70.46 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing in Incidence of dental diseases and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the oral care products & other dental consumables market are Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., Septodont Holding, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Henry Schein Inc. acquired the exclusive distribution rights of Pro-cam implants of CAMLOG in Netherlands. It will strengthen its presence in Europe
- In March 2019, BEGO launched the new and improved products at IDS 2019. Bego launched Varseo 3D printing system Fornax® T, Nautilus® T and Nautilus® CC plus. This trade show helped the BEGO to exhibit their product range in the dental industry.
Competitive Analysis:
Global oral care products & other dental consumables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oral care products & other dental consumables market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Segmentation: Global Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market
By Product
- Dental Restoration Products
- Dental Implants
- Titanium Implants
- Zirconium Implants
- Dental Prosthetics
- Dental Bridges
- Dental Crowns
- Dentures
- Abutments
- Veneers
- Inlays & Onlays
- Dental Implants
- Dental Restoration Materials
- Indirect Restorative Materials
- Metal-Ceramics
- Ceramics
- Other Indirect Restorative Materials
- Dental Biomaterials
- Dental Bone Grafts
- Tissue Regenerative Materials
- Membranes
- Direct Restorative Materials
- Amalgam
- Composites
- Glass Ionomers
- Other Direct Restorative Materials
- Orthodontics
- clear Aligners/Removable Braces
- Fixed Braces
- Archwires
- Anchorage Appliances
- Ligature
- Periodontics
- Dental Anesthetics
- Topical Anesthetics
- Dental Hemostats
- Gelatin-Based Hemostat
- Dental Sutures
- Infection Control
- Sanitizing Gels
- Personal Protective Wear
- Disinfectants
- Endodontics
- Shaping & Cleaning Consumables
- Access Preparation Consumables
- Obturation Consumables
- Whitening Products
- Finishing & Polishing Products
- Prophylaxis Products
- Fluorides
- Other Dental Consumables
- Indirect Restorative Materials
By Distribution Channel
- Consumer Stores Market
- Dental Dispensaries Market
- Retail Pharmacies Market
- Online Distribution Market
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
