The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Bedding market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Bedding Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Bedding market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Organic Bedding Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Organic Bedding Market

The global organic bedding market size was valued at USD 760.1 million in 2018. Shifting consumer preference towards high end lifestyle products is a key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, rising prominence towards products manufactured with sustainability and longer durability have been gaining significant acceptance among consumers, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Organic bedding products are proven to be extremely comfortable and healthier on account of lack of chemical additives. These products are naturally grown, free of toxic pesticides, and environmentally safe bleaching, dyeing, and finishing process with conventionally grown cotton. Organic mattress also provides natural alignment of spine and quality sleep owing to presence of natural materials. Increasing sleep problems prevalent in North America are expected to benefit from organic bedding owing to quality sleep. Thus, consumers are largely spending on home improvement and remodeling which is likely to propel the growth of the market.

There is an association between quality sleep and healthy life, which is inducing producers to introduce advanced products pertaining to the organic bedding industry. In addition, manufacturers also witness increasing attention towards plant based bedsheets produced form materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and tencel. These materials offer better breathability and moisture adoption as compared to traditional cotton used in bedding products. In addition, companies are also introducing organic woolen comforters and duvets on account of reduced risk of dust mites along with better temperature regulation and moisture control.

Consumers with asthma problems are largely encouraged to switch to organic sheets and comforters in order to reduce breathing difficulties resulting from chemically treated fabrics. Additionally, organic bedding is a suitable choice for consumers with sensitive skin as non-organic bedding leads to breakouts caused by residual particles hidden in the sheets or covers. Thus, manufacturers focus on producing these products in order to gain larger attention of health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, rising cases of fibromyalgia in people are also encouraging usage of organic mattress, which provides relief for people who toss and turn a lot owing to the disorder. According to The National Fibromyalgia Association, 3-6% of the global population is affected by this disorder, while 10 million people were associated with it in U.S. in 2018. Also, 75-90% of people who have this disorder are categorized as females. Thus, rising inclination of residential bedding products towards organic materials are propelling and witnessing growth in the organic bedding market.

Type Insights of Organic Bedding Market

Bed linen category dominated the market and accounted for more than 33.7% of global revenue share in 2018. Growing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly products is driving demand for organic bed linen. The bed linen segment includes products such as bed sheets, bed and pillow covers, and duvet covers. Bed linen products are largely associated with healthy sleep, which in turn contributes to improved brain health, learning, and stabilizing mental health symptoms. Thereby, market is anticipated to witness dominance of the product category with higher projected growth in the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of new bed sheets with cooling features allow consumers to choose from a wide range of products. These sheets are produced with a lower thread count so that fabric is more breathable and natural fibers such as bamboo. Thus, new product developments are expected to witness growth of the product in the forecast period.

Mattress is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Rising cases of backache problems among younger as well as older generation, caused by inappropriate sleep postures are largely associated with organic mattress. According to studies, 27 million Americans aging 18 years or older were associated with back pain in 2017. Thus, good quality sleep is often a condition which is neglected by majority of consumers, therefore, manufacturers are producing quality organic bedding, which is expected to help adopt advance products and promote sound sleep among consumers.

Regional Insights of Organic Bedding Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for 38.9% share in 2018. Expanding retail networks in the region and increasing awareness of quality and luxurious bedding products have showcased traction in the market. In addition, increasing infrastructural activities in developing countries such as China and India have propelled the hospitality sector particularly hotels and resorts. It is helping garner greater attention of consumers towards these bedding innovations and adopt them in their day-to-day life scenario. Moreover, increasing commercial construction in India owing to the Smart City Mission developed by the country is focusing on rapid developments of infrastructure in the country. This, in turn, is poised to positively affect the growth of organic bedding in the commercial sector. In addition, rapid urbanization and rising population in the regional market is increasing spending towards luxury lifestyle and heath satisfying products such as bedroom furnishing, which is expected to positively impact the growth of organic bedding. Thus, gaining prominence of better and quality sleep is expected to rise the market conditions of organic bedding in the regional market.

Rising preference towards natural and organic products as a result of growing adoption of healthier lifestyle in North America is propelling the market for organic bedding. This region is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Large number of households in the region cater to growing demand for organic mattress in the market. According to findings, there were 127.59 million households in U.S. in 2018 which have increased by 22% since 2000. Also, wider presence of nuclear family structure in the region allows consumers to invest in advanced and luxury bedding. Thus, manufacturers are largely investing for entering this market and launching developments. For instance, in January 2019, Parachute Home launched an organic, and eco-friendly mattress with its direct-to-consumer approach across U.S.

Market Share Insights of Organic Bedding Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Top players operating in the market are Good Night Naturals, Parachute Home, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, L.L.Bean, Boll and Branch, The Company Store, Magnolia Organics, WJ Southard, and The Organic Mattress. Market players are adopting product development strategies to increase product lines. Moreover, companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and are adopting innovative technologies owing to meet consumer demand for organic bedding. For instance, in March 2019, Mitre Corporation introduced a new eco-friendly line of products under The Eco Collection such as bedlinen, towels, duvets, pillows, and robes produced from 100 percent organic cotton with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Organic Bedding Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global organic bedding market report on the basis of type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Mattress

Bed Linen

Pillows

Blankets

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Organic Bedding Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580