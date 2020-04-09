Organic Feed Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

Global Organic Feed Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

market players who leverage available resources for delivering economic growth, improved food security and nutrition, and environmental sustainability, are expected to witness promising future growth prospects.

Organic Feed Market: Proliferation in Organic Meat Consumption to Favor Growth

The report opines that the organic feed market will significantly benefit from growing rate of organic meat consumption, which can be attributed to constantly changing lifestyle, and cultural trends perceived in youth population. Accelerated demand for organic meat, driven by the consumer inclination toward consumption of protein-rich diets in light of rising fitness and health consciousness, will fuel demand for organic feed in the upcoming years. Organic feed producers are therefore focusing on expansion of the production capacities, in a bid to cater increasing demand.

With consumer demand for organic and natural foods witnessing a steady rise, several technologies are being adopted by organic feed producers, who aim at enhancing the animal performance via organic and natural solutions. Aiding production of high-quality meat, enabling weight-gain in animals while improving performance of their digestive system, are key attributes of organic feed that have spurred their demand in the animal feedstock industry.

A large number of programs and initiatives concerning animal welfare and pet health have enlightened consumers in making a cautious choice while purchasing animal feed or pet food. Most consumers are now preferring healthy and organic animal feed over their chemical ingredients-based counterparts. Animals fed with organic feed have been discerned to show enhanced immune reactivity, and relatively stronger growth, which in turn has increased the consumer attention toward organic feed.

Organic Feed Market: Reliability, Consistent Supply, and Variety – Stepping Stones for Manufacturers

The organic feed market continues to witness a major demand-supply gap, with one of the major impediments being absence of certified organic feed. Organic feed producers are continuing to innovate and invest at the mill level, meanwhile partnering with relevant industries for addressing the rising requirement. Progress at the feed supply and mill level is likely to become the game changer for the organic poultry and meat production, which in turn is poised to positively impact growth of the organic feed market.

Irrespective of the nature of the end market, non-organic (conventional) or organic, key players in the organic feed market are constantly focusing on the provision of a complete range of options to their customers, for meeting both niche and mainstream markets. This will further offset the aspect of supply being an impediment to growth of the organic feed market. Key market players are focusing on the leveraging the latest technology and science, employing proper certification programs, and advancing their infrastructure, processes, and relationships for meeting their customer requirements.

Novel approaches are being adhered by organic producers, for being early adopters, and gain leading position in the market. These producers are focusing on enabling their customers with access to greatest range of options for tapping into the market opportunities. Fact.MR’s report foresees the requirement for continued robust growth in the organic feed market, with constant advancements in feed mills to cater infrastructure, certification, record keeping, and process requirements. Organic feed producing mills are working closely with relevant growers for ensuring adequate supply of feed ingredients that are certified as organic.

According to the Organic Arable report of the Soil Association, countries such as the U.K. lacks in the number of organic arable farmers, for building resilience, and meeting the rising demand for domestically-grown feed crops. Promising future prospects have been contemplated for farmers converting from conventional to organic, with governments guaranteeing support to organic farms. Meanwhile, governments are sharing big ambitions for future agricultural strategy, prioritizing environmental protection.

Lower input cost of fertilizers & pesticides required for organic feed production, along with rising emphasis on the mixed and rotation enterprises, are likely to bode well for growth of the organic feed market in the near future. Overall, future growth prospects for organic feed market will remain bullish, with the study estimating revenues from worldwide organic feed sales to close in on nearly US$ 36,000 Mn by 2028-end.

