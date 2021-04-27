Organic Fertilizer Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2023 | ILSA S.P.A, Italpollina SPA, Fertikal N.V., Uniflor Poland Ltd

Organic fertilizers are derived from organic compounds, which include human waste, animal waste, or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans) and serve as an ideal source of primary nutrients for plants. These fertilizers are considered as soil refiners, as they improve the macro & microelement contents in the soil, increase the organic & humus content in the soil, and restore the physical-chemical characteristics of the soil. Unlike synthetic fertilizers, organic fertilizers do not destroy the microorganisms present in the soil, thereby enhancing its fertility. Furthermore, they reduce the risk of environmental damage, as they are extracted from naturally occurring substances. Prominent organic fertilizers available in the market include blood meal, bone meal, composites, earthworm castings, bat guano, fish emulsion, alfalfa meal, feather meal, and rock phosphate. Selection of organic fertilizers is done after determining the nutrients required by the crop.

ILSA S.P.A, Italpollina SPA, Fertikal N.V., Uniflor Poland Ltd, Protan AG, Plantin SARL, Novozymes A/S., AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l., Viano, E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.

Government support coupled with increase in awareness toward the use of organic fertilizers drive the growth of the European organic fertilizer market. Furthermore, implementation of stringent regulations by the governing bodies on the use of synthetic fertilizers and harmful effects caused by prolonged use of chemical fertilizers fuel the adoption of organic fertilizers. However, ongoing R&D activities on synthetic fertilizers and lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers as compared to synthetic fertilizers restrict the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for organic food in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Segmentation by Crop Type:

Cereal & Grain

Oilseed & Pulse

Fruit & Vegetable

Others

Segmentation by Source:

Plant

Animal

Manure

Others

Mineral

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Organic Fertilizer market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Organic Fertilizer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

