Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Organic Friction Modifier Additive market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Research Report: Lanxess, Afton Chemicals Corporation, Multisol, Wynn’s, Archoil, Whitmore, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, PMC Biogenix, Inc., NYCO SA, Cargill, Inc.

Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market by Type: Polymers, Fatty Acids, Esters & Amides, Others

Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market by Application: Automobile Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants, Aviation Lubricants, Rail Lubricants

The Organic Friction Modifier Additive market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Organic Friction Modifier Additive market. In this chapter of the Organic Friction Modifier Additive report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Organic Friction Modifier Additive report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market?

Table of Contents

1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Overview

1.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Product Overview

1.2 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polymers

1.2.2 Fatty Acids

1.2.3 Esters & Amides

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Organic Friction Modifier Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organic Friction Modifier Additive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Organic Friction Modifier Additive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organic Friction Modifier Additive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive by Application

4.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Lubricants

4.1.2 Industrial Lubricants

4.1.3 Aviation Lubricants

4.1.4 Rail Lubricants

4.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive by Application

4.5.2 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive by Application

5 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Friction Modifier Additive Business

10.1 Lanxess

10.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lanxess Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lanxess Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.2 Afton Chemicals Corporation

10.2.1 Afton Chemicals Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Afton Chemicals Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Afton Chemicals Corporation Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Afton Chemicals Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Multisol

10.3.1 Multisol Corporation Information

10.3.2 Multisol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Multisol Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Multisol Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.3.5 Multisol Recent Development

10.4 Wynn’s

10.4.1 Wynn’s Corporation Information

10.4.2 Wynn’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Wynn’s Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Wynn’s Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.4.5 Wynn’s Recent Development

10.5 Archoil

10.5.1 Archoil Corporation Information

10.5.2 Archoil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Archoil Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Archoil Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.5.5 Archoil Recent Development

10.6 Whitmore

10.6.1 Whitmore Corporation Information

10.6.2 Whitmore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Whitmore Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Whitmore Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.6.5 Whitmore Recent Development

10.7 Croda International Plc

10.7.1 Croda International Plc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Croda International Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Croda International Plc Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Croda International Plc Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.7.5 Croda International Plc Recent Development

10.8 BASF SE

10.8.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BASF SE Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BASF SE Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.9 PMC Biogenix, Inc.

10.9.1 PMC Biogenix, Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 PMC Biogenix, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 PMC Biogenix, Inc. Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PMC Biogenix, Inc. Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.9.5 PMC Biogenix, Inc. Recent Development

10.10 NYCO SA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NYCO SA Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NYCO SA Recent Development

10.11 Cargill, Inc.

10.11.1 Cargill, Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cargill, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cargill, Inc. Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Cargill, Inc. Organic Friction Modifier Additive Products Offered

10.11.5 Cargill, Inc. Recent Development

11 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

