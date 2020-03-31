Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 5.3% Till 2025

The global orthopedic braces and supports market accounted to US$ 3,631.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 5,429.3 Mn by 2025.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing focus of market players, and introduction of new products or therapies in the country. Additionally, factors such as rising prevalence of the orthopedic diseases, increased in healthcare spending and availability of advanced technology help to boost the growth of the orthopedic braces & support market in the region.

Company Profiles:

DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Ossur Corporate,3M, Breg Inc.,Bauerfeind, BSN medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Thuasne, ALCARE Co.Ltd, Ottobock.,

Market Insights:

Increase In The Numbers of Orthopedic Surgeries

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

High Market Potential In Developing Nations

The treatment of the orthopedic conditions and musculoskeletal diseases have become simpler due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. As compared to consuming heavy dose medicines and hectic therapies, braces and supports have reduced the number of the consumption of the medication and the therapies. The advantages of the orthopedic braces have helped so many patients to manage and reduce their pains and helped to move along with the other normal people. Also the healthcare expenditure have created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provides better and more services and facilities to their people. The adoption of the braces and supports are likely to increase in the emerging regions such as Asia, Middle East and Africa. These regions are investing more on the healthcare sectors and the awareness regarding health is been aggressively increased. In addition, the population in these regions are rising, the number of the geriatric population is also increased. Therefore, the incidences of the orthopedic conditions are increasing.

Product Insights

The global orthopedic braces and supports market by product was led by knee segment. In 2017, the knee segment held a largest market share of 41.5% of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by product. The knee segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the rising numbers of the geriatric population, rising numbers of the osteoporosis. In addition, the knee braces get reimbursed by the Medicare, the Medicare Part B covers these braces as these are durable medical equipment. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Application Insights

The orthopedic braces and supports market by application is segmented into ligament injury, osteoarthritis, preventive care, cold bracing and others. The ligament injury segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The braces and supports are generally preferred as the non-surgical treatments for the ligaments injuries thus, owing to the offering the market is likely to propel the growth in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global orthopedic braces and supports industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below;

2018: In May, 2018, DJO, announces strategic partnership with XPO Logistics.

2017: In September, 2017, Bauerfeind announces the launch of SacroLoc. This product is the first one of its kind for the treatment of deep back pain caused by structural disturbances of the sacroiliac joints.

2016: In October 2016, Zimmer Biomet Expands Foot and Ankle Portfolio Through Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions, Inc.

