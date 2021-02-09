Outage Management System Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2020 To 2026

Outage Management System Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Outage Management System Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( ABB, General Electric, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, CGI Group, Advanced Control Systems, Futura Systems, Intergraph, Milsoft Utility Solutions, Survalent Technology ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Outage Management System market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Outage Management System, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Outage Management System Market: An outage management system (OMS) is a computer system used by operators of electric distribution systems to assist in restoration of power. At the core of a modern outage management system is a detailed network model of the distribution system. The utility’s geographic information system (GIS) is usually the source of this network model. By combining the locations of outage calls from customers, a rules engine is used to predict the locations of outages.

An OMS supports distribution system planning activities related to improving reliability by providing important outage statistics. In this role, an OMS provides the data needed for the calculation of measurements of the system reliability.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Outage Management System in each type, can be classified into:

Standalone OMS

Integrated OMS

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Outage Management System in each application, can be classified into:

Private Utility

Public Utility

Outage Management System Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

