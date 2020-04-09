Outdoor Clothing Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

The “Outdoor Clothing Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

The global outdoor clothing market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. VF Corporation’s outdoor clothing brand “The North Face” holds a significant market share in the global outdoor clothing market. Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike Inc., Patagonia, L.L.Bean, Timberland LLC, etc. are other players in the global outdoor clothing market.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global outdoor clothing market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global outdoor clothingmarket.

The outdoor clothing market is driven by consumers. Companies selling branded outdoor clothing control a major portion of the outdoor clothing value chain by outsourcing outdoor clothing production to Asia Pacific countries such as China, Bangladesh, and India, where labor cost is low. There are six value-addition activities in the global outdoor clothing market: Research & Development (R&D), Design, Production, Logistics (Purchase & Distribution), Marketing & Branding, and Services. Production, which adds the least value to the outdoor clothing market is outsourced to Asia Pacific due to the region’s low labor cost. Outdoor clothing brands focus on R&D, design, and marketing to increase their share in the global outdoor clothing market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global outdoor clothing market including Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc., VF Corporation, Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc. and Patagonia, Inc.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain), products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the outdoor clothingmarket.

The global outdoor clothing market is segmented as below:

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Product Type

Top Wear Shirts & T-Shirts Jackets & Hoodies

Bottom Wear Trousers Shorts Leggings & Tights



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Kids

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Large Format Stores Specialty Stores Individual Retailers



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



