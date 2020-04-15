Outdoor Furniture Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Outdoor Furniture market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Outdoor Furniture market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Outdoor Furniture market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Outdoor Furniture market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Outdoor Furniture market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Outdoor Furniture market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Furniture Market Research Report: Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International Company Limited, DEDON, KETTAL, Gloster, The Keter Group, Linya Group, Tuuci, MR DEARM, HIGOLD, Artie, Lloyd Flanders, Rattan, Emu Group, Barbeques Galore, COMFORT, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Royal Botania, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Hartman, Trex Company (Polyx Wood), Treasure Garden Incorporated, Patio Furniture Industries

Global Outdoor Furniture Market by Type: Metal, Plastic, Wood, Textile

Global Outdoor Furniture Market by Application: Residential, Commercial

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Outdoor Furniture market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Outdoor Furniture market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Outdoor Furniture market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Outdoor Furniture market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Outdoor Furniture market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Outdoor Furniture market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Outdoor Furniture market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Outdoor Furniture market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Outdoor Furniture market?

Table Of Content

1 Outdoor Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Furniture Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Textile

1.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Outdoor Furniture Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Outdoor Furniture Industry

1.5.1.1 Outdoor Furniture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Outdoor Furniture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Outdoor Furniture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Furniture Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Furniture Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Furniture as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Furniture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Outdoor Furniture Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Outdoor Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Outdoor Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Outdoor Furniture by Application

4.1 Outdoor Furniture Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Outdoor Furniture Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Outdoor Furniture by Application

4.5.2 Europe Outdoor Furniture by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Outdoor Furniture by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture by Application

5 North America Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Furniture Business

10.1 Yotrio Corporation

10.1.1 Yotrio Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yotrio Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.1.5 Yotrio Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Brown Jordan

10.2.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

10.2.2 Brown Jordan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Brown Jordan Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.2.5 Brown Jordan Recent Development

10.3 Agio International Company Limited

10.3.1 Agio International Company Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Agio International Company Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.3.5 Agio International Company Limited Recent Development

10.4 DEDON

10.4.1 DEDON Corporation Information

10.4.2 DEDON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DEDON Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DEDON Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.4.5 DEDON Recent Development

10.5 KETTAL

10.5.1 KETTAL Corporation Information

10.5.2 KETTAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KETTAL Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KETTAL Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.5.5 KETTAL Recent Development

10.6 Gloster

10.6.1 Gloster Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gloster Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gloster Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gloster Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.6.5 Gloster Recent Development

10.7 The Keter Group

10.7.1 The Keter Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Keter Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 The Keter Group Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 The Keter Group Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.7.5 The Keter Group Recent Development

10.8 Linya Group

10.8.1 Linya Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Linya Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Linya Group Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Linya Group Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.8.5 Linya Group Recent Development

10.9 Tuuci

10.9.1 Tuuci Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tuuci Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Tuuci Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tuuci Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.9.5 Tuuci Recent Development

10.10 MR DEARM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MR DEARM Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MR DEARM Recent Development

10.11 HIGOLD

10.11.1 HIGOLD Corporation Information

10.11.2 HIGOLD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 HIGOLD Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 HIGOLD Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.11.5 HIGOLD Recent Development

10.12 Artie

10.12.1 Artie Corporation Information

10.12.2 Artie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Artie Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Artie Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.12.5 Artie Recent Development

10.13 Lloyd Flanders

10.13.1 Lloyd Flanders Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lloyd Flanders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.13.5 Lloyd Flanders Recent Development

10.14 Rattan

10.14.1 Rattan Corporation Information

10.14.2 Rattan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Rattan Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Rattan Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.14.5 Rattan Recent Development

10.15 Emu Group

10.15.1 Emu Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Emu Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Emu Group Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Emu Group Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.15.5 Emu Group Recent Development

10.16 Barbeques Galore

10.16.1 Barbeques Galore Corporation Information

10.16.2 Barbeques Galore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.16.5 Barbeques Galore Recent Development

10.17 COMFORT

10.17.1 COMFORT Corporation Information

10.17.2 COMFORT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 COMFORT Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 COMFORT Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.17.5 COMFORT Recent Development

10.18 Fischer Mobel GmbH

10.18.1 Fischer Mobel GmbH Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fischer Mobel GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.18.5 Fischer Mobel GmbH Recent Development

10.19 Royal Botania

10.19.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

10.19.2 Royal Botania Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Royal Botania Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Royal Botania Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.19.5 Royal Botania Recent Development

10.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living

10.20.1 Homecrest Outdoor Living Corporation Information

10.20.2 Homecrest Outdoor Living Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.20.5 Homecrest Outdoor Living Recent Development

10.21 Hartman

10.21.1 Hartman Corporation Information

10.21.2 Hartman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Hartman Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Hartman Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.21.5 Hartman Recent Development

10.22 Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

10.22.1 Trex Company (Polyx Wood) Corporation Information

10.22.2 Trex Company (Polyx Wood) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Trex Company (Polyx Wood) Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Trex Company (Polyx Wood) Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.22.5 Trex Company (Polyx Wood) Recent Development

10.23 Treasure Garden Incorporated

10.23.1 Treasure Garden Incorporated Corporation Information

10.23.2 Treasure Garden Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Treasure Garden Incorporated Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Treasure Garden Incorporated Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.23.5 Treasure Garden Incorporated Recent Development

10.24 Patio Furniture Industries

10.24.1 Patio Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.24.2 Patio Furniture Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Patio Furniture Industries Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Patio Furniture Industries Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.24.5 Patio Furniture Industries Recent Development

11 Outdoor Furniture Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Furniture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

