Outsourced Call Centers Market to Witness Exponential Growth | Alorica Arvato, Atento, Comdata Group, Concentrix (SYNNEX Corporation), DATAMARK , Groupe Acticall SAS , (Sitel Group), Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance SE

MARKET DYNAMICS

The outsourced call centers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing focus on marketing and advertising coupled with growing competition among industries. Sifting focus towards effective customer handling services is yet another factor driving the growth of the outsourced call centers market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Outsourced Call Centers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of outsourced call centers market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end user, and geography. The global outsourced call centers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading outsourced call centers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Outsourced Call Centers Market – Companies Mentioned

Alorica

Arvato

Atento

Comdata Group

Concentrix (SYNNEX Corporation)

DATAMARK

Groupe Acticall SAS (Sitel Group)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Teletech Holdings (TTEC)

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global outsourced call centers market is segmented on the basis of solution and end user. Based on solution, the market is segmented as onshore outsourcing, offshore outsourcing, and nearshore outsourcing. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and pharmaceutical, retail and e-commerce, transport and logistics, and others.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Outsourced Call Centers Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Outsourced Call Centers Market

– Chapter five discusses the global Outsourced Call Centers Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Outsourced Call Centers Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Outsourced Call Centers Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

