Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global OTA testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,721.2 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The OTA testing helps in ensuring proper performance of a device for which they are intended to be. OTA test has its significance as it helps in determining the performance of a wireless device in the real world. For instance, a tablet with improperly placed antennas might undergo through low LTE downlink and uplink speeds, primarily when the device is held incorrectly. The OTA tests are conducted to verify certain products as per the set standards. The M2M and IoT device manufacturers uses OTA certified products for their wireless devices. OTA Testing is an approach which is used to foresee the consistency and performance of a wireless device in the consumer market. In this testing, the wireless device is placed in a free space environment and within a test chamber. Inside the test chamber, real-life situations are simulated to know about performance capability and how the device answers in unique device scenarios. Furthermore, OTA testing is gaining its significance in 5G mobile network. Owing to continuous evolution in 5G mobile technology related to its inclination towards mmWave frequencies from 28 GHz, 39 GHz, and above is expected to generate more demand for OTA testing.

Moreover, the global consumer electronics industry is growing owing to continuous rise in demand of consumer electronic products such as advanced television sets. An emergence of next-gen TV sets is forecasted to nurture the business of OTA testing. The market share for 4KTVs and 8KTVS is expected to increase, which has the potential to assist in generating more revenue for the manufacturers and providers of both televisions and OTA testing, respectively. In North America pertaining to the high standard of living, the customers are also showing their interest in upgrading their existing TV sets with high-resolution 4K LCD TVs. The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the OTA testing players.

The OTA testing market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries which experiences continuous growth in the electronics industry. Due to a rise in the disposable income of individuals, demand for advanced consumer electronics such as smart wearable, smartphones, tablets are increasing. This factor helps the entire electronics industry of the region to boom and henceforth, assists in accelerating the business opportunities for OTA testing providers. This would ultimately boost the business of OTA testing market.

The OTA testing market by application is segmented into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management system, traffic control system, and others. The home automation application holds a significant share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. The scope of home automation is gaining momentum in recent years attributed to higher simplicity and affordability through tablet and smartphone connectivity. Also, the players in the value chain of the home automation market are targeting such smart gadgets for assimilating their smart appliances. By technology, the market is segmented into CDMA, GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G. LTE technology OTA testing holds the largest market share in the market, and 5G is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the market for OTA testing market are Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, and UL LLC among others.

The report segments the global OTA testing market as follows:

Global OTA Testing Market – By Technology

CDMA

GSM

UMTS

LTE

5G

Global OTA Testing Market – By Type

Hardware

Services

Global OTA Testing Market – By Frequency Range

1 GHz

20 – 30 GHz

40-60 GHz

70 GHz and above

Global OTA Testing Market – By Application

Home Automation

Mobile Payment System

Utilities Management System

Traffic Control System

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By End User

Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



