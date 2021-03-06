Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market accounted to US$ 2,685.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,346.5 Mn by 2027

An exclusive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The global automotive industry is expanding rapidly across the globe with the rise in the procurement of vehicles across classes. The industry in the US, China, and European countries remained strong over the past five years and is likely to continue to grow exponentially. According to McKinsey, vehicle OEMs are expected to witness profits by more than 50% by 2020. A few of the factors that are expected to shape the automotive industry in the coming years include; stringent regulatory norms, complex and modular platforms, digital technologies, alternative powertrain, modern and robust technologies in the infotainment and safety segment of the vehicles.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003213/

The major players operating in the market for over-the-air (OTA) update market are Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd, Harman International, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Wind River Systems, Inc.

The automotive industry is revolutionizing the inclusion of various technologies. The industry is progressing steadily with the commercialization of connected cars/vehicles. The demand for these vehicles is accentuating heavily, and it is expected that the demand would rise up to a higher level in the coming years. The connected cars segment is becoming mainstream as the OEMs are heavily emphasizing on the same. Several OEMs have already started utilizing the benefits of the internet to maintain the vehicle’s condition, the demand for internet-based vehicular technology continues to grow in the developed countries as well as few developing countries. In recent years, there has been a significant change in the in-vehicle infotainment system, vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU), and telematics segment. The OEMs are partnering with various automotive technology providers to develop technologically enhanced solutions for the segments mentioned above. In the modern-day vehicles, the ECU, infotainment system, telematics system consists of huge data, which facilitate the driver to maneuver smoothly. However, the demand for updates on the software embedded in these systems is at a constant rise. Pertaining to this, the OEMs are surfacing software updates over the internet, which eases the driver or owner to readily download the update as soon as the updates are relayed. This factor is positively impacting the growth of the over-the-air (OTA) update market.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The over-the-air (OTA) update market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and SAM. The APAC region holds the highest market share and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC automotive sector has been quick to adopt new technologies which is expected to drive the growth of over-the-air (OTA) updates in the region. The rapidly growing economies have translated into rising per-capita incomes and consumer expenditures. As a result of this, the APAC region witnessed very high growth in the sales of automobiles in recent times. The higher number of automobiles on the road demand for higher production and thus present large potentials for over-the-air (OTA) update providers to expand their business base in APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the largest manufacturer of automotive vehicles around the globe. In addition, Japan is a well-developed economy and is one of the most automated economies around the world.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003213/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market Landscape Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Key Market Dynamics Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Global Market Analysis Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]