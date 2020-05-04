Over the Horizon Radar Market to 2027 Key Opportunities | and Future Demand by ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), L3Harris Technologies

Over-the-horizon (OTH) radar can detect targets at very long ranges, typically hundreds to thousands of kilometers, beyond the radar horizon, which is the distance limit for ordinary radar over the horizon radar. Theses radars find use in military and commercial applications such as weather monitoring and air traffic control. The rising security and safety concerns across the globe are likely to fuel the growth of the over the horizon radar market in the coming years.

The over the horizon radar market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand form the military sector as well as commercial sectors. Moreover, the deployment of developed tactical systems in defense is further likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, the development of 3D radar systems is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the over the horizon radar market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the over the horizon radar market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from over the horizon radar market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for over the horizon radar in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the over the horizon radar market.

The report also includes the profiles of key over the horizon radar companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Thales SA

The report analyzes factors affecting over the horizon radar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the over the horizon radar market in these regions.

