Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Industry Is Growing At A Rapid Pace- Know Why It Is Beneficial for increasing business?

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market accounted to USD 2.61 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.0%during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this oxygen therapy equipment market research report. The data and the information concerning the medical device industry are derived from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Competitive Analysis: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

The global oxygen therapy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes continuous manufacturing market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Some of the major players operating in global oxygen therapy equipment market are Linde Healthcare (Germany),Invacare Corporation (U.S.),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.),Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand),Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Inogen, Inc. (U.S.),Messer Medical Austria GmbH (Germany),HERSILL, S.L. (Spain),GCE Holding AB (Sweden),Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.),Respan Products Inc. (Canada), and DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders,

Rise in geriatric population

Growth in technological advancement

Increase prevalence of tobacco smoking

Segmentation: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

By Product

{Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices};

Portability

(Stationary, Portable);

Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia); End User (Hospital, Home Care);Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

