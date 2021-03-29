Ozone Generators Market Sales to Generate Revenue over US$ 120 Mn by 2025 End

Ozone Generators Market: Overview

Ozone generator is applied for removal of organic & inorganic matter, reducing micro pollutants from pesticides (deactivation of pathogenic micro-organisms), odor & taste elimination, and in industrial laundries to reduce cloth damage. Ozone can be generated using number of ways. But commercially two popular methods are being used, namely, UV method and corona method of ozone production.

A new research report by Persistence Market Research presents an overview of the global ozone generators market, highlighting key dynamics that are impacting the market scenario during the forecast period of 2017-2025. This comprehensive research report is titled ‘Ozone Generators Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)’ that depicts a crystal clear insight into the market along with new trends prevailing in the industry.

According to the market forecast by Persistence Market Research, being an effective alternative for disinfectants, ozone generators market is expected to witness a robust value CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period. The ozone generators market is anticipated to reach a market value of over US$ 120 Mn by the end of 2025. Among all the major application areas of ozone generators, water treatment remains the leading sector with a significant demand for ozone generators. The market is also expected to witness increasing demand for ozone generators in non-conventional applications, for example, in pulp bleaching, extrusion coating and semiconductor cleaning.

Ozone Generators Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on application , water treatment segment is expected to lead the global ozone generators market with a high market share. Among different types of water treatments industrial water treatment sub segment lags behind municipal water treatment sub segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period

, water treatment segment is expected to lead the global ozone generators market with a high market share. Among different types of water treatments industrial water treatment sub segment lags behind municipal water treatment sub segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period In terms of capacity , 1kg/hr-5kg/hr segment holds the highest market value of over US$ 70 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. However, 50mg/hr- 5gm/hr segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

, 1kg/hr-5kg/hr segment holds the highest market value of over US$ 70 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. However, 50mg/hr- 5gm/hr segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period On the basis of production method , corona discharge segment is poised to dominate the market with respect to market share as well as it is projected to grow at a relatively high pace. It is expected to reach a market value a little under US$ 120 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

, corona discharge segment is poised to dominate the market with respect to market share as well as it is projected to grow at a relatively high pace. It is expected to reach a market value a little under US$ 120 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period Based on region, the global ozone generator market in North America is expected to hold the highest market share to reach a significant valuation by the end of 2025. However, Latin America is expected to register a higher growth rate to register a value CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period

Ozone Generators Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report consists of a brief profile on all the major players leading in the industry. It also includes an individual SWOT analysis of all these key players along with their key strategies, product synopsis, developments and other financials. Few of the players mentioned in the report include BES Group, Chemtronics Technologies, Degrémont Technolgies (Suez Environment), DEL Ozone, EBARA Technologies, Inc., Ecozone Technologies Ltd., Enaly Ozone Generator and Faraday ozone.