Packaged Coconut Water Industry: Gap Analysis by emerging Regional Markets

Coconut water is nutritious water, which contains minerals and vitamins. Due to packaging, the shelf life of coconut water increases which directly impact on the growth of the market. The coconut water is available in different flavors like pineapple, lime, mango, and other flavors. Growing retail and e-commerce industry also providing the growth to packages coconut water market. Key players include Jain Agro Food Products Private Limited (India), Dabur India Ltd (India), Pure Tropic (India), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Green Coco (Germany), TAJA Coconut (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Blue Monkey (Philippines), Harmless Harvest (United States).

Defination

Coconut water is nutritious water, which contains minerals and vitamins. Due to packaging, the shelf life of coconut water increases which directly impact on the growth of the market. The coconut water is available in different flavors like pineapple, lime, mango, and other flavors. Growing retail and e-commerce industry also providing the growth to packages coconut water market.

Key players profiled in the study include Jain Agro Food Products Private Limited (India), Dabur India Ltd (India), Pure Tropic (India), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Green Coco (Germany), TAJA Coconut (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Blue Monkey (Philippines), Harmless Harvest (United States), Taste Nirvana (United States), Bai Brands (United States) and Exotic Superfoods (United States).

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Coconut Water Globally

Increasing Health-Conscious Consumers

Market Trend

Rising Popularity as a Refreshing Drink Induced with Various Vitamins and Minerals

Restraints

The High Cost of the Coconut Water in some region such as the U.S, Canada

The High Costs Charged in Production

Opportunities

Increased Investments and Government Policies in Coconut Farming

Investment in R&D Activities to Introduce New Flavors

Due to Packaging, Shelf Life of the coconut water is increased

Challenges

Growing Awareness of Other Plant-Based Waters

To comprehend Global Packaged Coconut Water market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Packaged Coconut Water market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

