Kirin has unconcealed an invigorated bottle design for its Kirin Ichiban brewage brand in the UK because it aims to “cement its premium look and feel”.

The Japanese brewer has updated the packaging to “achieve a cleaner, sleeker finish”. The new bottles are on the market at nationwide operators like Wagamama and supermarkets as well as Asda and Morrisons.

Kirin aforesaid that the Kirin Ichiban lager is formed using the primary press brewing technique and remains “one of the sole beers in the world” to use this method.

The new design seeks to emphasize the brewing method, with a clearer description to better educate consumers of its importance and also the brand’s heritage.

John Clements, head of business promoting at Marston’s on behalf of Kirin Ichiban, said: “Kirin Ichiban is a fantastic Japanese beer, and also the bottle refresh can cement its premium look and feel.

“Heritage and also the brewing method is at the center of this brand, therefore, it’s fantastic to modernize the design for our UK market. this is often a beer for operators who believe that solely the best can do for his or her customers, and hopefully, the new bottles can build it start on shelves and in fridges too.”

Marston’s acquired the UK distribution rights of Kirin Ichiban in may 2017.

Kirin Ichiban is Japan’s premium brew, comparable to other import beers such as Tiger or Asahi, with the taste sitting somewhere in between. Ichiban is brewed in a different method to other beers, giving it a crisper, richer, purer taste. Ichiban Shibori or ‘First Press’ is the uncompromising process of using only the liquid from a single pressing of ingredients.