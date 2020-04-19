Packaging Design: Red Bull scores with drink packaging that targets gamers

Sports figures and packaging go together like Michael Jordan and Wheaties. Presently celebrities are likewise springing up on packaging for mass-market brands: Red Bull has launched a limited-edition can celebrating 27-year-old videogaming superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

The front of the energy-drink can is printed with the gamer’s Ninja logo and two similarities of Blevins. One picture is a portrait of the gamer wearing his mark Ninja X Red Bull head band, and different shows Blevins performing his popular PonPon dance.

The 8.4-oz jars are sold in four-packs and 12-packs; the paperboard secondary packaging is printed with the same graphics as the Ninja can. The packaging rolled out to retailers nationwide on April 1 and will be available while supplies last.

As a feature of the Ninja campaign, Red Bull is urging gamers to visit a special site where they can go after prizes by uploading photographs and videos displaying their gaming skills and creativity. The grand-prize winner will be flown, with a friend, to a Red Bull gaming event for “a meet and greet gaming session with Ninja.” Additional prizes include gaming gear and Red Bull merchandise.

Blevins has risen through the gaming ranks to become the most popular streaming gamer