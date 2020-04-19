Packaging Innovations 2019: Schur Flexibles to exhibit sustainable packaging

Schur Flexibles is to feature sustainable packaging with an attention on its FlexiClose(re) products.

The Schur Flexibles Group has developed a sustainability strategy under the “rethink” platform and will welcome visitors at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham to share its thoughts and data on new packaging regulations while presenting its sustainable packaging solutions.

FlexiClose(re), joined with Schur Flexibles C-base, is a reclosable, polyolefin solution with high barrier which allows for easy recycling of the entire packaging.

Schur said as a result, a closed loop solution is possible with this packaging material combination.

This offers a chance to supplant multi material structures that are all the more trying for recycling technologies and cannot be easily introduced into existing recycling streams.

Schur Flexibles has likewise been shortlisted by a board of judges for the Packaging Innovations grandstand last for its FlexiClose(re) products.