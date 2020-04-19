Packaging Innovations: Macpac to launch Breakdown PET

Macpac is to show its Breakdown PET plastic trays at Packaging Innovations, the NEC, 27-28 February.

The plastic packaging firm said that Breakdown PET naturally decomposes in a few years rather than centuries, and the material is both fully recyclable and biodegradable.

With billions of plastic containers finding their way into landfill, Macpac said it provides a viable solution to these discarded containers enabling a greatly accelerated decomposition in landfill.

A representative disclosed to Packaging News it has indistinguishable attributes from standard R-PET with at any rate 90% recyclable content yet has the additional advantage of an end-of-life solution.

“Breakdown PET makes the chains smaller and easier to break down. It has an additive composed of organic compounds that attract microbes when placed into microbe-rich environments. There are no enzymes or microbes within the additive. Collectively they feast on the polymer chains breaking down the chemical bonds that hold the plastic together. Leading to biodegradation.”