Paint Additives Market Research Insights, Industry Size 2020 With BASF, Evonik, Akzo Nobel N.V. The Dow Chemical Company,  Ashland , Arch Chemicals , ANGUS Chemical Company, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Lonza Group AG

The Global Paint Additives Market is expected to reach USD 9,452 million by 2025, from USD 5,231 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF, Evonik, Akzo Nobel N.V. The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland , Arch Chemicals , ANGUS Chemical Company, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Valspar Corp., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., Ennis-Flint Cloverdale Paint Inc. , Dunn-Edwards Corporation , Quest Specialty Chemicals, Inc. , Vogel Paint, Inc. among other.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing volume of worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

The paint additives market are the ingredients which enhances the functionality, efficiency, performance and excellence of paints. Paint additives helps in modifying the properties of paints for developing the viscosity, impact resistance, flow control, anti-chipping, gloss control, foam reduction and rising efficacy of paints. To enhance the finishing and ensure durability of the coated film, the coating formulation is blended with small amount of paint additives. The majorly used for coating additives are architectural, automotive, industrial, and wood & furniture. Coating additives are mostly used in formulations for underground pipes, civil engineering projects, towers, offshore structures, and chemical industries. The heat-resistant specification of some coating additives makes them crucial in electrical and electronic applications and its used in these applications is assumed to rise in the future.

In 2017, Akzonobel (Netherlands) launched an advanced and sustainable paint factory in Washington, U.K., its leads to a growth strategy in paints and chemicals industry.

In 2018, Additive suppliers introduced new products related to paints and coating market.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of paints additive due to rheology modifier in the paints and coating industry.

Utilization of paints additive in hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), infrastructure sector including roads, bridges, and dams.

Rising demands for green paints- which are eco-friendly and zero volatile organic compound.

Market Restraint:

The aid of reducing the dripping and spattering of paints during brush and roller.

Maximum uses of electricity take place in wet paints.

Segmentation: Global Paint Additives Market

By Function

Rheology Modifiers

Dispersing

Wetting Agent

Impact Modifier

Anti-Foaming

By Formulation –

Water

Solvent,

Powder Based

By Application

Automotive

Architecture

Industrial

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



