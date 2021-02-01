Paints & Coatings Additives Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Paints & Coatings Additives market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

The global Paints & Coatings Additives market is valued at 196080 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 267760 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Leading players of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Arkema, Lonza Group, Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries, Ashland, Dynea AS, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, The Lubrizol Corporation, etc.

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Biocides, Dispersants & Wetting Agents, Stabilizers, Defoamers and Dearaters, Others

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Architectual, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Others

Each segment of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market?

• What will be the size of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Paints & Coatings Additives market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Paints & Coatings Additives market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Paints & Coatings Additives market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paints & Coatings Additives

1.2 Paints & Coatings Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Biocides

1.2.3 Dispersants & Wetting Agents

1.2.4 Stabilizers

1.2.5 Defoamers and Dearaters

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Paints & Coatings Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Architectual

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Paints & Coatings Additives Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Paints & Coatings Additives Production

3.6.1 China Paints & Coatings Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Paints & Coatings Additives Production

3.7.1 Japan Paints & Coatings Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paints & Coatings Additives Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BASF Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 DowDuPont Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Solvay

7.3.1 Solvay Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solvay Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solvay Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 AkzoNobel

7.4.1 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Arkema

7.5.1 Arkema Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Arkema Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Arkema Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lonza Group

7.6.1 Lonza Group Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lonza Group Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lonza Group Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Lonza Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Asahi Glass

7.7.1 Asahi Glass Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Asahi Glass Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Asahi Glass Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Asahi Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Daikin Industries

7.8.1 Daikin Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Daikin Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Daikin Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Daikin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ashland

7.9.1 Ashland Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ashland Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ashland Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dynea AS

7.10.1 Dynea AS Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Dynea AS Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dynea AS Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Dynea AS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Eastman Chemical

7.11.1 Eastman Chemical Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Eastman Chemical Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Eastman Chemical Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Eastman Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Evonik Industries

7.12.1 Evonik Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Evonik Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Evonik Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 The Lubrizol Corporation

7.13.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Paints & Coatings Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Paints & Coatings Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Paints & Coatings Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

8 Paints & Coatings Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paints & Coatings Additives

8.4 Paints & Coatings Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Paints & Coatings Additives Distributors List

9.3 Paints & Coatings Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Paints & Coatings Additives (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints & Coatings Additives (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Paints & Coatings Additives (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Paints & Coatings Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Paints & Coatings Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Paints & Coatings Additives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Paints & Coatings Additives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Paints & Coatings Additives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Paints & Coatings Additives by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Paints & Coatings Additives

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Paints & Coatings Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints & Coatings Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Paints & Coatings Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Paints & Coatings Additives by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

