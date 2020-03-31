Palm Oil Market Forecast and Growth 2025

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Palm Oil market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Palm Oil market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Palm Oil market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section delivers a dashboard view of the key market players in the palm oil market. In addition, users of the report can get an insightful section to read about company profiles and their relative position in the global market landscape. Few of the key market players profiled in the palm oil market report include American Vegetable Oils, Cargill Inc., Grief Inc., Fuji Oil Holdings, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods and Ruchi Soya Industries.

The palm oil market is marked by key players engaged in adopting novel ways to increase sustainability of supply chain and expansion of palm oil production. For instance, Fuji Oil Holdings Group from Japan has partnered with a Malaysian palm oil producer United Plantation to deliver palm oil products that are complied with international standards. Bunge International, a leader in the palm oil market has recently acquired 70% of stake in IOI Loader Croklaan that provides palm oil products. Croklaan has joined Bunge’s Food & Ingredients division as Bunge Loader Croklaan. Godrej Agrovet is planning to acquire Ruchi Soya Industries and is keen to receive benefits from the Ruchi Soya’s oil palm plantation business.

Definition

Derived from the fruit of oil palms, palm oil is an edible vegetable oil which is extensively used in the food industry as cooking oil. Rich in saturated fats, vitamins and antioxidants, palm oil is discovered in different industries ranging from food to pharmaceutical to biofuel.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a new report on the palm oil market and published a report titled, “Palm Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”. The palm oil market report delivers a thorough analysis of the historical data, current market scenario and impacts of the regulatory framework that holds significant influence in transforming the palm oil market landscape.

Additional Questions Answered

Along with the aforementioned market insights, the palm oil market report provides information on the other vital facets of the palm oil market.

In the race to stand out, what will be the key market strategies adopted by stakeholders in the palm oil market?

Amid EU ban on palm oil in transportation, how will Europe palm oil market continue its dominance?

What will be the impact of clean label trend on the palm oil market and demand for palm oil in the food industry?

