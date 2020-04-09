Paper Bags Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2027

The global Paper Bags market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Paper Bags market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Paper Bags market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Paper Bags market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Paper Bags market report on the basis of market players

Paper bags are typically used for packaging, used as big sacks and also as shopping bags. They are made from various varieties of kraft paper. Paper bags have several benefits including durability, eco-friendly nature and convenience. Additionally, they can be recycled for reuse which is an added benefit from environment health point of view. Paper bags can be used to package several items and come in varying designs and sizes. Moreover, they can be printed upon with a view to market a particular brand. Future Market Insights has analysed the global market for paper bags and has presented several insights in its new research publication – global paper bags market.

The research report includes key acumen across the segments of the market and their scenarios across important regions in the globe. The global paper bags market witnessed slow growth during the 2012-2016 timeline, however, it is projected to grow at a higher pace to register a moderate CAGR of 4.4% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the global market for paper bags is valued at around US$ 4500 Mn and is estimated to touch a value of approximately US$ 7 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Factors like strong and growing retail sector in developed regions, rising preference for paper bags across regions and increasing penetration of retail outlets in emerging economies are contributing to the growth of the global paper bags market.

Retail sector to significantly contribute to the growth of the global paper bags market

The retail segment in the end use category is expected to largely contribute to the growth of the global market for paper bags. This segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.3% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the retail end use segment reflected a value of around US$ 2500 Mn and is likely to dominate the global market with a high market valuation of about US$ 3800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. However, compared to 2017, the retail segment is expected to witness a fall in market share by 60 BPS by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, the retail segment reflected a market share of 54.5%.

Food and beverages sector poised to be the second largest in terms of value

The use of paper bags in the food and beverage industry has been rising since past years. The growing inclination towards the adoption of paper bags has made this segment highly lucrative. The food and beverage segment is the second largest segment in terms of high market valuation and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 1800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 1200 Mn in 2017. The chemical segment in this category is expected to showcase less market share as well as value during the forecast period, but is catching steam owing to new developments in paper bags. It is followed by the others segment which is the lowest in terms of market value.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Paper Bags market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Paper Bags market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Paper Bags market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Paper Bags market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Paper Bags market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Paper Bags market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Paper Bags ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Paper Bags market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Paper Bags market?

