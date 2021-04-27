Parenteral Nutrition-Associated Cholestasis Treatment Market Overview and Industry Trends By ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Lannett, Fresenius Kabi AG and others

Global parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities are the key factors that drive the market.

This global parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis treatment market research report potentially offers plentiful insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to win the competition. While analysing market data, company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into account for studying the company profiles. Business can be taken to the peak level of growth and success with the important market insights covered in this report. Parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis treatment market research report provides a precise analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. Each of the factors covered in this report is again researched intensely for the enhanced and actionable market insights.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, ALLERGAN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Lannett, Fresenius Kabi AG and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Fresenius Kabi AG launched Omegaven (fish oil triglycerides), an injectable emulsion for the treatment of parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis in pediatric patient. This drug has received an Orphan Drug designation and Priority Review from the FDA. The launch of Omegaven fills the critical gaps in the current nutritional management of pediatric patient suffering from parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis throughout the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

Global parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Parenteral Nutrition-Associated Cholestasis Treatment Market

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Lipid Injectable Emulsion

Fish Oil Triglyceride

Ursodeoxycholic Acid

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

