Parenteral Nutrition Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Nutrient Type (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins & Minerals), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography

The “Parenteral Nutrition Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Parenteral Nutrition Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Parenteral nutrition is the feeding of nutritional product through veins, nutrients can be carbohydrates, minerals, fat, vitamins and other trace elements for patients who are not able to eat enough food to maintain good nutritional requirement of body and growth of person. These nutrients are delivered either peripherally or centrally, through superior vena cava. The parenteral nutrition is used for people suffering from short bowel syndrome, cancer and other disorders.

The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow owing to rising geriatric population, awareness about the benefits of parenteral nutrition in disease management, increase in premature births, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as Crohn’s disease, cancer, HIV and others. On the other hand increase in development of new products by key players and approval of novel parenteral nutrition components are expected to offer opportunities for market growth.

