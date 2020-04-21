Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Passive Fire Protection Coatings and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Passive Fire Protection Coatings market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Passive Fire Protection Coatings market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global passive fire protection coatings market is projected to reach 4.81 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 2.74 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

The Sherwin Williams Company

Promat International

Carboline

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paints

Nullifire

Jotun