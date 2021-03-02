Passive Safety System Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Passive Safety System Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Passive Safety System Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Passive Safety System Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Passive Safety System Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Passive Safety System Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Passive safety system is the collection of safety system in the cars which shield the passengers and the drivers from the accidents. Although the active safety system have seen the fastest innovation & expecting dynamic level of growth, passive safety system still have got an important role to play. The active safety system prevents accidents and incidents whereas the passive safety system plays the role of limiting the negative consequences in collisions. The automotive safety system has been for the decades since with the first implementation of seatbelts by Volvo in 1959. As per the analysis of Data Insights Partner the global passive safety system market is USD 20.50 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach by USD 72 billion by 2020. Despite the growing efficiency of active systems, collisions and accidents in vehicles will remain extensive in the foreseeable future. In addition with the significant increase of autonomous vehicles which is fully supported by active safety system the passive safety system has become investable. Thus it is very essential for the manufacturers in development and innovation of passive safety systems and it also provides the opportunities for the manufacturers and suppliers in generating more revenue.

The markets can be largely segmented by types: airbags system, seatbelt systems, electronic control unit systems and steering wheels and also by geography as North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Seatbelts are used to restrain the passengers within the cars in case of collisions whereas airbags provide a cushion to protect the drivers against an accidents and absorbs crash forces. These systems also offer sensors that work closely with chassis, brake system and steering. The passive safety system like seatbelts and airbags holds the major market share in terms of revenue due to the mandatory legislations in some major countries. The innovation and development of passive safety system is mainly focused on protecting the vulnerable road users as the motorist and pedestrian make up the majority of traffic casualties. The growth of the passive system is mainly driven on focusing the consumer safety and also with the rise of regulations in some major countries. However, with the rise of cost of raw materials, exchange rate fluctuations and price competition are posing the challenge for the growth of passive safety system. North America is likely to be the largest market in terms of revenue part, at the same time as emerging economies such as Asia Pacific (APAC) where countries include India, China, Australia among others .In Middle East and Africa in countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and others are showing substantial growth and is expected to be a key market in near future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Passive Safety System Market encompasses market segments based on vehicle type, application, sales channel and region.

In terms of vehicle type, the Passive Safety System Market is segregated into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle

By Application, the global Passive Safety System Market is segregated into:

Airbag

Seat Belt

Steering Wheel

Electronic Control Unit

Other Passive Safety Systems

By Sales Channel, the global Passive Safety System Market is segregated into:

OEM

Aftermarket

By country/region, the global Passive Safety System Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada)

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Autoliv AB

Bosch Limited

Delphi Automotive

Key Safety Systems

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Takata Corporation

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Passive Safety System related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Passive Safety System Market, size of the market (US$ Mn and Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Passive Safety System Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Hella, Osram, Continental among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Passive Safety System caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Passive Safety System Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation. Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

