Patient Flow Management Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% Along with McKesson Corporation,Care Logistics,Epic Systems Corporation,Intelligent In Sites.

The patient flow management market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 68.2% in 2017. With the inclusion of integrated solution, patient safety is also improved, with fewer instance of mistaken identity or errors associated with manual data handling

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient flow management market is segmented into on premise, web based and cloud based. The web based segment led the market for patient flow management in 2017, contributing a market share of 42.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to account for a market share of 41.2% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient flow management industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: Allscripts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform.

2017: Allscripts acquired McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business to expand Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio

2017: Care Logistics partnered with New York Hospital System to transform care delivery and lower the cost of care.

2015: Aptean announced acquisition of the Medworxx Solutions Inc. The acquisition has helped the company to enter into the healthcare industry. Medworxx was among the leading providers of clinical patient flow, compliance and education solutions to more than 350 hospitals internationally, including Canada, France, the United States and the United Kingdom

2015: Cerner acquired Siemens Health Services’ assets, client relationships and associates.

