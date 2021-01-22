Patient Flow Management Services Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Demand, Opportunities, and Key Country, Growth, Analysis to 2025

Inappropriate time management and delayed access contribute towards flawed medical attention and compromised appointments with medical practitioners. A scalable and functional patient in flow roster often remains far from execution owing to manual constraints and high error probabilities. The idea however of an apt healthcare center is minimal patient waiting time and turn-around-time. Accessible appointments for both scheduled as well as unscheduled patient visits deserve prioritization.

Frequent occurrences of patient mortality owing to flawed care failings and insufficient facilities such as beds have contributed amply towards surged patient deaths. Recent National Health Service (NHS) deaths triggered by delayed medical attention and insufficient workforce have contributed to patient death within hospital premises. However, these patients were denied timely attention as well as bed allotment.

Yet another incident which has sparked up reasonable debate over lack of dedicated staff across hospitals as well as deficient home care services specifically for mentally challenged patients further emphasize need for patient flow management to handle rising patient numbers as well as lack of appropriate services. Following several similar mishaps, NHS has been served with warnings to justify their stance. The step is believed to also encourage mindful operational workflow, conforming with PFDNs (Prevention of Future Death Notices), more emphatically to deliver optimum services to survivors of mental illness.

Besides primary patient care, ambulatory services are subject to stringent restructuring of services to ensure flawless medical aid delivery. Over 80% of patients remain victims of misaligned medical attention encompassing shady diagnosis, medication as well as lack of facilities, affirms a WHO report.

Lacking Hospital Resources and Deficient Patient Mobility Services to Remain Core Concern Areas

Several dedicated approaches are being scrutinized to effectively deliver actionable solutions for integrated services in bed management, in-house patient mobility, discharge formalities, as well as transport support such as ambulance availability. Instances of deficient medical facilities is a global challenge. However, the situation is rampant across developing as well as under developed economies.

These situations further justify quick adherence to sophisticated technological aid to offset patient trauma. In this light adoption of patient flow management services to significantly blur gaps between hospital facilities and patient influx is a novel advancement. Therefore, patient flow management deserves immediate attention across healthcare facilities and hospitals to offset limitations of workforce deficit, resources, deficient care delivery as well as high fatality.

Internationally funded projects are being implemented to understand causes of hospital deaths and delays in medical attention. A new report by National Public Radio specifically highlights core instances across mid and low income economies wherein lack of proper diagnosis and mismanagement of patient foot fall across healthcare facilities are major concerns.

Women and Children to Remain Most Vulnerable to Delayed Medical Attention across Mid and Low Income Economies

Lack of quality medical aid delivery is an escalating issue, contributing to over five million deaths triggered by compromised medical attention across low income economies. Most of the deaths were propelled by delayed medical attention or absence of it and most of these deaths are deemed highly treatable conditions. Besides delayed services, service denial and insufficient access due to geographical constraints are other tangible triggers.

To deliver maximum medical attention within a stipulated time remains a core objective throughout healthcare centers, thereby necessitating adoption of smart operations management tools to streamline operations. Such pivotal developments are poised to leverage stringent reliance and concomitant growth in patient flow management services market. Eying flawless scheduling and markedly reduced waiting span amongst patients.

Bottlenecks in patient access to timely medical attention contributed by unprecedented delays and lack of ambulance support have long cast detrimental implications towards patient welfare. A novel study targeting insufficient medical attention concludes that approximately 28% and 27% cases of patient deaths are articulated by delays in arrival and medical attention respectively. These prevailing conditions are widely sighted amongst women and children.

End-to-End Operational Excellence Comprising Patient Admission to Discharge Pivots Patient Flow Management

The study attributed arrival delays to numerous external factors such as knowledge gap and cultural reservations. However, delayed treatment is specifically linked to shortfall in resources, unmanageable patient flow leading to overcrowding and chaos, besides mobility constraints. These prevailing conditions offer rife grounds for adopting sophisticated technological aid to combat such situations, thereby manifesting growth in patient flow management services market.

An ideal patient flow management tool is expected to deliver integrated, end-to-end services stemming from admission point, to hassle free discharge. Patient flow across various care delivery roadmap is critically governed by optimum safety as well as mutual co-ordination between care-giver and patients. High patient influx comprising both scheduled and unscheduled patient arrival often lead to chaos within healthcare facilities, coupled with massive gaps in service delivery.

These misaligned point of care loopholes contribute towards patient dissatisfaction, high rates of re-admission, as well as fatality. Besides conventional healthcare facilities lacking in appropriate patient flow management, several hi-tech ones are also combatting this challenge owing to wide patient-workforce gaps. An ideal patient flow management tool is expected to flawlessly deliver expert services in, patient admissions, discharges, as well as adequately aligned surgical roster to deliver reliable and efficient care.

