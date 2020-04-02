Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market accounted to US$ 1,197.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,715.37 Mn by 2027. An exclusive Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The market is expected to grow due to the introduction and implementation of the various policies for the safe patient handling. The growth of the market is also driven by the factors such as increasing cases of the musculoskeletal injuries among the nurses and working class and significantly rising ageing population across the region.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Standup and Raising Lifts/Aid

Overhead/Ceiling Lifts

Floor-Based Lifts

Gantry Lifts

Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath Patient Lifters

Others

By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market:

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Here we have listed the top Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market companies in the world

Gainsborough Specialist Bathing

Getinge Group

Handicare Group AB

Hill-Rom Holding Inc

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare, Inc.

Mangar International, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

V.Guldman A/S (Guldmannn Inc.)

Chapter Details of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

