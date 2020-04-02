Payment Gateway Market Business Development Strategies 2020-2025 by Key Players Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Payments Pvt. Ltd., PayUMoney, BillDesk

Latest market study on “Payment Gateway to 2025 by Type (Hosted Payment Gateway, Non-Hosted Payment Gateway, Direct Payment Gateway and Platform Based Payment Gateway); and Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) – India Analysis and Forecast?, the payment gateway India market is estimated to reach US$ 1,708.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Payment gateway market by type market is segmented into hosted, non-hosted, direct and platform based. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market due to merchants seeking for quick installation of payment gateway solution on their website. By organization size the market is further segmented into SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large enterprises. Large enterprises account for majority market share due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

The payment gateway is a service that enables merchants to accept payments online with credit card or debit card. Consumers are choosing their payment methods based on security and comfort. With payments made through cards including credit card, debit card, charge & deferred debit card and e-wallet are rising at a significant rate, card and E-Wallet payments will make substantial gains in the next five years, dominating both cash transaction and bank transfers in the near future.

There has been constant development in payment gateway industry. Recently, the company Razorpay collaborated with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to facilitate customers with online payments on latter’s website and mobile app via UPI. The company had also raised $20 million in a round led by existing investors Y Combinator and Tiger Global as well as Matrix Partners. The funding was aimed at increasing its ability to compete with global players including PayPal and Stripe.

Some of the leading payment gateway India market players are Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Payments Pvt. Ltd., PayUMoney, BillDesk, CCAvenue, Ingenico Group (EBS), Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd, TimesofMoney Ltd., CyberSource, HDFC Payment Gateways, Oxigen Services(India) Private Limited., MASTERCARD Gateways ( MIGS) among others.

The report segments the payment gateway India market as follows:

India Payment Gateway Market – By Type

Hosted Payment Gateway

Non-Hosted Payment Gateway

Direct Payment Gateway

Platform Based Payment Gateway

India Payment Gateway Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

