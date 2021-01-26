“Payments Landscape in Mexico: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Mexican cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debit, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– Financial institutions and intermediaries are taking initiatives to drive payment card acceptance. Just 14% of merchant establishments in Mexico accept payment cards, which is acting as a break on payment card growth. To curb this, in January 2018 Mastercard introduced the Cashless Makeover Mexico program, under which it plans to promote payment cards and Masterpass acceptance by SMEs. Previously in May 2017, Mastercard and the government of Mexico City, through the Ministry of Economic Development (SEDECO), signed an agreement to promote electronic payments in the city.

– To foster growth in electronic payments, the Mexican government is focusing on expanding the use-case of prepaid cards for transport purposes. Consequently in November 2017 the Metro Collective Transportation System collaborated with Mastercard to introduce prepaid Metro cards. The cards consist of two balances: a Metro balance and a Mastercard balance. The Metro balance can be used to buy metro tickets, while the Mastercard balance can be used for in-store purchases where Mastercard network cards are accepted. Similarly in January 2018, the closed-loop Cytibus prepaid card was introduced for use on buses. The card was initially operational on 150 buses and reloadable at 30 OXXO stores. However, in February 2018 this was extended to 500 buses and 220 OXXO stores.

– To regulate the increasing number of financial technology companies, in March 2018 the central government introduced the Fintech law in Mexico. The law provides general requirements for fintech institutions, and offers greater regulatory certainty around issues such as crowdfunding, payment methods, and cryptocurrencies. The law permits open banking – the sharing of user information by financial institutions through public application programming interfaces.

