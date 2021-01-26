“Payments Landscape in Pakistan: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Pakistani cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, payment cards, direct debit, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Pakistani cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Pakistani cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, direct debit, payment cards, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Pakistani cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope

– The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) – the country’s central bank – is working to promote electronic payments in the country. In June 2016, it issued a guideline making it mandatory for card processing infrastructure (including ATMs and POS terminals) to be EMV-compliant by December 31, 2017. All card service providers are also required to implement EMV standards on payment cards by June 30, 2018 and accept chip and PIN by December 31, 2018. In March 2018, the SBP partnered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to launch an online tax collection system. The system allows taxpayers to pay their FBR taxes via internet banking or at ATMs.

– In support to the government’s financial inclusion initiatives, domestic payment scheme PayPak was launched by 1LINK in April 2016. The aim is to offer low-cost payment cards in order to bring more of the population under the purview of the formal banking system. Cards issued under this scheme focus on the domestic market, and can only be used in Pakistan. Over 15 banks now offer PayPak-branded cards, and the company has partnered with five acquiring banks to provide POS acceptance.

– Biometric technology is increasingly being used by banks to offer secure banking and payments. Major banks such as BankIslami, HBL, United Bank Limited (UBL), and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) now offer biometric ATMs, allowing customers to perform secure transactions at ATMs using fingerprints. As of December 2017, 1,583 of its ATMs were equipped with biometric technology. In October 2017, BankIslami launched the Bio Banking service, allowing its customers to use a thumb impression to carry out counter-based transactions such as cash withdrawals, fund transfers, and utility bill payments without presenting cheques or any paper-based forms. In the same year, UBL introduced a new account opening process using fingerprint authentication.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Pakistani cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Pakistani cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Pakistani cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Pakistan.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani cards and payments industry.

Major Companies Mentioned:

HBL

UBL

MCB Bank

Askari Bank

Allied Bank

Bank Alfalah

Standard Charted

Visa

Mastercard

UnionPay

American Express

