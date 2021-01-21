Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market 2020: Focus on Technological Innovation &Strategy of Top Players- Paycor, Paycom Software, SAP SE, Sage Group plc, Paychex, Ramco Systems Limited, Paylocity, Oracle, Jobvite, Intuit, TriNet Group| Outlook 2026

Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market 2020 Global Industry research report providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, trends, size, share, growth, demands on the basis of market drivers and restraints. The key driver for the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market is increasing adoption of cloud technologies such as SaaS (Software as a Service) technology in enterprises. Demand for cloud based payroll systems is increasing globally. Cloud based HR payroll software and solution provides better access.

Payroll & HR solutions & services automate, organize, and simplify complex compensation planning and enables enterprise to improve budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprise are implementing payroll & HR solutions & services to make better compensation decisions while reducing cycle times with up-to-date, accurate, and auditable processes.

Cloud-based payroll software is being installed by companies as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes. The growing acceptance of cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services can be attributed to its advantages over the traditional payroll process. Cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services enable enterprises to access data and services remotely through a web-browser without installing and managing application software. Moreover, it also provides flexibility in deployment and has a short implementation time. This reduces implementation cost and improves the return on investment.

The Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Geographically, the global payroll & HR solutions & services market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

• Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

• Paycor, Inc.

• Paycom Software, Inc.

• TMF Group Holding B.V.

• SAP SE

• Sage Group plc.

• Paychex, Inc.

• Ramco Systems Limited

• Kronos Incorporated

• Paylocity Corporation

• Ultimate Software Group

• Oracle Corporation

• Jobvite, Inc.

• Intuit Inc.

• TriNet Group, Inc.

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Cloud

• On-Premise

• Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

• Large Enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size

2.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

5.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

12.1.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.1.4 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.1.5 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Paycor, Inc.

12.2.1 Paycor, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.2.4 Paycor, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.2.5 Paycor, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Paycom Software, Inc.

12.3.1 Paycom Software, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.3.4 Paycom Software, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.3.5 Paycom Software, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 TMF Group Holding B.V.

12.4.1 TMF Group Holding B.V. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.4.4 TMF Group Holding B.V. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.4.5 TMF Group Holding B.V. Recent Development

12.5 SAP SE

12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.6 Sage Group plc.

12.6.1 Sage Group plc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.6.4 Sage Group plc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.6.5 Sage Group plc. Recent Development

12.7 Paychex, Inc.

12.7.1 Paychex, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.7.4 Paychex, Inc. Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.7.5 Paychex, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Ramco Systems Limited

12.8.1 Ramco Systems Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Introduction

12.8.4 Ramco Systems Limited Revenue in Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)

12.8.5 Ramco Systems Limited Recent Development

12.9 Kronos Incorporated

Continue…

