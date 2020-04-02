Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market

The presented global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market into different market segments such as:

Competitive Dynamics

The global payroll & HR solutions & services marketreport provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated , Paylocity Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Jobvite, Inc.,Intuit Inc., and TriNet Group, Inc. among others.

The payroll & HR solutions & services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Payroll & HR Solutions &Services Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Payroll and Compensation Management Time and Attendance Management Compliance Management Workforce Management Claims Administration Employee Benefits Management Hire Management Others

Services

By Industry Vertical

Services

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the payroll & HR solutions & services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

