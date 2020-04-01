PBT Compound Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2052
Global PBT Compound Market Viewpoint
In this PBT Compound market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Changchun
Lanxess
Sabic
Shinkong
DuPont
DSM
Mitsubishi
Ticona (Celanese)
WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
Kolon
Toray
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
BlueStar
LG Chem
Nan Ya
Evonik
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Unreinforced Grade
Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
Flame-retardant Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Mechanical Equipment
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the PBT Compound market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the PBT Compound market report.
