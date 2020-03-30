PC-based Automation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc. and More
Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the PC-Based Automation Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and PC-based Automation Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are OMRON Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan), among others.
The global PC-based automation market is expected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2025, from USD 39.28 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period to 2026.
Some of the Major company has shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the PC-Based Automation Market:
- Evolution of IIOT(Industrial Internet of Things) and growing demand for smart automation solutions
- Growing emphasis on regulatory compliances
- Increasing need for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants
- High investment costs pertaining to the implementation of pc-based automation solutions
- Fluctuating crude oil prices
Regional Segments Analysis:
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America(Brazil etc.)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
PC-Based Automation Market Research Methodology
Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.
Key PC-Based Automation Market Players Analysis-:
The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.
Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- ABB (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Japan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), IDEC Corporation (japan), Kontron S&T AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan), among others.
