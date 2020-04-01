PE Film Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 and 2038

Global PE Film Market Viewpoint

In this PE Film market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyobo Company

Toray Industries

Saudi Basic Industries

Uflex

Vibac Group

Garware Polyester

AEP Industries

Amcor

Berry Plastics Corporation

Dupont Teijin Films

Exopac Holdings Corporation

Jindal Poly Films

Sealed Air Corporation

Hilex Poly

Innovia Films

Ampac Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Material

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

By Type

Shrink Films

Stretch Films

Segment by Application

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Agriculture Films

Construction Films

Household Items

Others

