Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Future Growth with Top Players: Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., kaleo, Inc., DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics., others

The Peanut Allergy Treatment Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., kaleo, Inc., DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics., Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd, Cambridge Peanut Allergy Clinic, Regeneron, ANAPTYSBIO, INC., ALK, Stallergenes Greer, Astellas Pharma Inc., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc, HAL Allergy B.V., Aravax among others.

In March 2019, FDA launched its review on the product of Aimmune Therapeutics, AR101. It is a peanut oral immunotherapy drug which had cleared all the clinical trials successfully. The acceptance of biologics license application (BLA) by FDA will prove beneficial for the company as well as for the patients suffering with peanut allergies

Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market By Drug Type (Injectable Epinephrine, Antihistamines), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

There are many food allergies worldwide, in which most common is the peanut allergy. It can cause several allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. This type allergy is found in all age group but majorly found in the children. Experimental drugs are used for the treatment of this peanut allergy as there is no available treatment in the market.

According to the study of American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in 2017 the peanut allergies are increased by 21.0% from 2010, which makes around 2.5% children in U.S. allergic to peanut.

Market Drivers:

Government initiatives towards creating awareness and regulatory approvals will drive this market growth

Prevailing number of clinic visit for allergy related treatments also acts as a market driver

Introduction of new products for the treatment of peanut allergies are boosting the market growth

Investment in R&D of novel products by the companies are propelling the future of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation for the product approval hampers the market growth

Treatments such as oral immunotherapy and epinephrine treatment has not approved in the market which is restraining the market growth

Lack of skilled professional is another factor restricting the market growth

Peanut Allergy Treatment industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology.

