Pediatric Dental Crown Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufacturers Analysis, Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

“Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Pediatric Dental Crown Market is growing with the CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 357.53 million by 2027 from USD 223.56 million in 2019. Pediatric Dental Crown Market analysis report provides analytical reading of the business by studying various factors like market growth, size, share, Trends, consumption ratio, market trends and business pricing structure from 2020 to 2027. ”

Global Pediatric Dental Crown Market report highlights key market dynamics of Pediatric Dental Crown industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical), NuSmile Ltd., Kinder Krowns, Figaro Crowns, INC., Denovo Dental, Acero Crowns, Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc., Edelweiss Dentistry Products GMBH, SML, Cheng Crowns, Dentsply Sirona and more.

As per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2015 Global Burden of Disease Study, dental caries is a major public health problem affecting approximately 560 million children globally. People of all age groups are at the risk of dental caries, but children and adolescents are at the highest risk. In primary stages, dental caries cause difficulties in eating and having a comfortable lifestyle. However, in several cases it may result in permanent damage of the teeth requiring restorative procedures.

For market segmentation study performed in this Pediatric Dental Crown Market report, a market of potential customers is classified into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as application of product, deployment model, end user and geographical region etc. The report contains a number of market drivers and restraints which are obtained from SWOT analysis and all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2020, and forecast period of 2020-2027. The Pediatric Dental Crown Market report also highlights the reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. It is also assured that the report provides precise market segmentation and insights for the success of business.

This pediatric dental crown market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Pediatric dental crown market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in pediatric dental crown market, volume of imaging exams, impact of technological development and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the pediatric dental crown market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Pediatric Dental Crown Market Scope and Market Size

Pediatric dental crown market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, disease type, end users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into is segmented into zirconia ceramic, stainless steel, composite strip, resin veneer, polycarbonate, and metals. Stainless steel hold the highest share as they are predominantly used by dental professionals to restore permanent molars in children to prevent further decaying and offer an alternative to remove the decaying tooth. They could also be used for primary teeth as well. They can the entire tooth and are hard to damage. Moreover, these crowns are highly affordable making them a favourable choice for pediatric crowns.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into permanent and temporary. The highest share is held by permanent crowns as they are necessary for proceeding with restorative and preventive dental care needs of children as opposed to temporary crowns that are used as an alternative till the permanent crown arrives.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into dental caries, enamel disorders, and others. The highest share is held by dental caries it the disease is prevalent among children of all age groups and one of the major conditions that require tooth restoration and dental crowns.

As per a publication by WHO, early childhood caries (ECC) is a worldwide pandemic with prevalence across all geographies among the children aged 3-5 years. As per the publication, the U.S. has a prevalence of 40% with children acquiring dental caries by kindergarten, as compared to 12% of the United Kingdom among 3-year-old children.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, hospitals and others. In 2020, dental clinics segment is dominating in the market because dental clinics are the primary diagnosis and treatment provider for restorative procedures of teeth. Dental clinics hold the highest market share as these establishments offer trained professionals with specialization in dental care. Patients facing dental problems that might require tooth restoration are most likely to go these facilities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, and retail sales. Direct tender segment holds the highest market share as it offers more profit to manufacturers and end users alike.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

– 3M

– DENTSPLY SIRONA

– HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC (SUBSIDIARY OF CANTEL MEDICAL)

– NUSMILE LTD

– ACERO CROWN

– CHENG CROWN

– DENOVO DENTAL

– EDELWEISS DENTISTRY PRODUCTS GMBH

– FIGARO CROWN, INC.

– KINDER KROWNS

– SML

– SPRIG ORAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Many product and technology developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the pediatric dental crown market.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for pediatric dental crown through expanded model range.

Pediatric Dental Crown market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s’ focus related to Pediatric Dental Crown market.

Detailed TOC of Global Pediatric Dental Crown Market Research Report: Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Dental Diseases And Disorders In Children

5.1.2 Rising Number Of Root Canal Procedures

5.1.3 Demand For Aesthetic Approach In Restoring Primary Teeth

5.1.4 Introduction Of Novel Products With Advanced Materials

5.1.5 Technical Advancement In Dental Imaging

5.2 Restraint

5.2.1 High Cost Of Dental Implants And Limited Reimbursements

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Expenditure For Dental Care

5.3.2 Government Initiatives For Dental Care

5.3.3 Growing Dental Tourism In Emerging Markets

5.4 Challenge

5.4.1 Negative Impacts And Risk Associated With Dental Crown

6 Global Pediatric Dental Crown Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Stainless Steel

6.2.1 Primary Teeth Stainless Steel Crowns

6.2.2 Permanent Teeth Stainless Steel Crowns (Molars)

6.3 Composite Strip

6.4 Zirconia Ceramic

6.5 Resin Veneer

6.6 Polycarbonate

6.7 Metals

6.7.1 Palladium

6.7.2 Gold

6.7.3 Nickel

6.7.4 Others

Continued…..!!!

