PEM Water Electrolysis Market 2020-2026 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Scope of PEM Water Electrolysis Market: Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is the electrolysis of water in a cell equipped with a solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) that is responsible for the conduction of protons, separation of product gases, and electrical insulation of the electrodes. The PEM electrolyzer was introduced to overcome the issues of partial load, low current density, and low pressure operation currently plaguing the alkaline electrolyzer.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of PEM Water Electrolysis in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Small Scale Type

☑ Middle Scale Type

☑ Large Scale Type

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of PEM Water Electrolysis in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Power Plants

☑ Steel Plant

☑ Electronics and Photovoltaics

☑ Industrial Gases

☑ Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

☑ Others

PEM Water Electrolysis Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

