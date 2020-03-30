Pen Needles Market 2020 Latest Technology and Huge Growth by Leading Players BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford

Pen needles Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Therapy and Length, the global pen needles market is expected to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,603.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.

The global pen needles market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and length and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 therapy and growth hormone therapy. Based on length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

The current pen needle users are inclined towards the use of standard pen needles due to the regular practice and low price as compared to that of the safety pen needles. However, several measures undertaken by the healthcare authorities to streamline the safety procedures as well as reduce risks of needle associated infections are expected to increase the use of safety pen needles by healthcare professionals as well as home based users due to rising awareness regarding needle-stick injuries and bacterial deposition on the open standard needles. For instance, the Safer Needles Network and the Health Safety Wellbeing Partnership prepared an implementation and directive guideline for the use of sharps in compliance with the NHS UK that promotes use of safe needles that are quality tested than that of the directly marketed unsafe needles. Thus, the adoption of safety pen needles over standard pen needles is expected to be one of the prevalent trend in the pen needles market over years to come.

The key players operating in the pen needles market worldwide include BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A., Ultimed, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.A. among others.

Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global pen needles market. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the European Region, majorly due to increase in overweight & obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Europe, in 2017, there were 7.476.800 cases of diabetes in Germany. Moreover, approximately 270,000 new cases are recorded in Germany each year. This is expected to drive the market for overall pen needles in this country. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and massive pool of diabetic prevalent population.

