Personal and Entry Level Storage Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Top Technology and Key Players (IBM, Toshiba, Intelm, NET App, Cisco) | Forecast 2023

Personal and entry-level storage (PLES) offers data storage facility for all the information that is generated on a daily basis. Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market.

The global market for personal and entry level storage (PELS) is driven by increase in the amount of data generated and the need to manage this data. Growing concerns towards data storage and data backup is also contributing to the increasing demand for PELS devices, globally. In today’s knowledge driven era, it is extremely important to efficiently manage and store information. Growing use of internet, online gaming activities, have all resulted in significant rise in the digital content. Small and mid-sized organizations have now started availing cloud storage service in order to minimize capital investment.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Western Digital Technologies

• Kingston Technology

• Seagate Technology

• CA Technologies

• HP

• …

The Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) report focuses on the Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Direct Attached Storage

• Cloud Attached Storage

• Network Attached Storage

• Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Entertainment & Media

• Public Sector

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Financial Services

• Other

